Businesswomen launch new Christmas pop-up shop in Wargrave

A sense of festive spirit was brought to Wargrave on Friday as a group of businesswomen launched a Christmas pop-up shop.

The Old Post Office pop-up, formerly a coffee shop, was officially opened to the public from 3pm.

Some 45 attendees enjoyed an evening of eating and drinking and watched as eight-year-old gymnast Lyla Rose May cut the ribbon.

The pop-up has been backed by Mel Stack, from Bray, together with Libby Spratley, from Marlow. and Amanda Chandler, from Bourne End.

Mel said: “I knew that the store [in Wargrave] was vacant for a few months and I had been talking to one of my colleagues Amanda [Chandler], whose mum ran Chandler’s Candles in Maidenhead.

“Amanda and I had talked about re-starting Chandler’s Candles because the business has stopped and when I knew the store was open, I suggested that maybe we open it to sell these fantastic candles for Christmas.

“Then the idea kind of spiralled with a couple of friends into running a gift shop.”

The shop sells a host of locally sourced and home-made items, including candles made by Amanda, silk table runners produced by Libby and glassware from The Craft Coop artisan shop in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead.

Mel added: “[The pop-up is] just to create a bit of heart and also to provide a showcase for local crafts-people.”

The shop is also set to host a series of events, including a ‘Mind Crafternoon’ on Wednesday, which will see attendees creating Christ-mas pom-poms from 4pm and making chunky crocheted stars from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Proceeds will go to the Mind charity.

Libby will also be hosting a series of wreath-making workshops from Monday, December 2, author Sue Beard, from Marlow, will be dropping in to read and discuss her book on Tuesday, December 3 from 2pm and there will be a hair-tinsell-ing workshop on Thursday, December 5 between 5pm and 7pm.

Mel added that the pop-up will remain open ‘while the shop is available’.

For further information on events, call Libby on 07739 035937.