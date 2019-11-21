Businesswomen launch new Christmas pop-up shop in Wargrave

01:30PM, Thursday 21 November 2019
A sense of festive spirit was brought to Wargrave on Friday as a group of businesswomen launched a Christmas pop-up shop.
The Old Post Office pop-up, formerly a coffee shop, was officially opened to the public from 3pm.
Some 45 attendees enjoyed an evening of eating and drinking and watched as eight-year-old gymnast Lyla Rose May cut the ribbon.
The pop-up has been backed by Mel Stack, from Bray, together with Libby Spratley, from Marlow. and Amanda Chandler, from Bourne End.
Mel said: “I knew that the store [in Wargrave] was vacant for a few months and I had been talking to one of my colleagues Amanda [Chandler], whose mum ran Chandler’s Candles in Maidenhead.
“Amanda and I had talked about re-starting Chandler’s Candles because the business has stopped and when I knew the store was open, I suggested that maybe we open it to sell these fantastic candles for Christmas.
“Then the idea kind of spiralled with a couple of friends into running a gift shop.”
The shop sells a host of locally sourced and home-made items, including candles made by Amanda, silk table runners produced by Libby and glassware from The Craft Coop artisan shop in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead.
Mel added: “[The pop-up is] just to create a bit of heart and also to provide a showcase for local crafts-people.”
The shop is also set to host a series of events, including a ‘Mind Crafternoon’ on Wednesday, which will see attendees creating Christ-mas pom-poms from 4pm and making chunky crocheted stars from 5.30pm to 7pm.
Proceeds will go to the Mind charity.
Libby will also be hosting a series of wreath-making workshops from Monday, December 2, author Sue Beard, from Marlow, will be dropping in to read and discuss her book on Tuesday, December 3 from 2pm and there will be a hair-tinsell-ing workshop on Thursday, December 5 between 5pm and 7pm.
Mel added that the pop-up will remain open ‘while the shop is available’.
For further information on events, call Libby on 07739 035937.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).