Twyford Parish Council to take over 'lead' role in Twyford in Bloom

12:30PM, Thursday 21 November 2019
Twyford in Bloom 2019
A motion for Twyford parish council to take over the ‘lead’ role in Twyford in Bloom has been passed.
During a meeting on Tuesday, November 12, Cllr Bridget Ditcham raised a proposal to take over the event, which is organised primarily by two volunteers from Twyford Together, along with a host of other helpers from the organisation.
Cllr Ditcham said that the council ‘already has a big input’, including paying for and organising more than 30 hanging baskets.
She said: “The suggestion is that we become the overall organiser and have financial responsibility.”
Paul Cassidy, Twyford Together’s environmental officer said: “We are very happy that Twyford Parish Council is taking the lead role in future bloom entries for Twyford.
“Gordon [Storey] and myself have been taking the lead role for four years now, and are happy to help as much as possible, but hand over administrative role.
“It’s been a privilege to work alongside all the other organisations, and the many individuals that make up the bloom team.”
