    • Twyford Parish Council to take over 'lead' role in Twyford in Bloom

    A motion for Twyford parish council to take over the ‘lead’ role in Twyford in Bloom has been passed.

    During a meeting on Tuesday, November 12, Cllr Bridget Ditcham raised a proposal to take over the event, which is organised primarily by two volunteers from Twyford Together, along with a host of other helpers from the organisation.

    Cllr Ditcham said that the council ‘already has a big input’, including paying for and organising more than 30 hanging baskets.

    She said: “The suggestion is that we become the overall organiser and have financial responsibility.”

    Paul Cassidy, Twyford Together’s environmental officer said: “We are very happy that Twyford Parish Council is taking the lead role in future bloom entries for Twyford.

    “Gordon [Storey] and myself have been taking the lead role for four years now, and are happy to help as much as possible, but hand over administrative role.

    “It’s been a privilege to work alongside all the other organisations, and the many individuals that make up the bloom team.”

