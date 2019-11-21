Wokingham borough's short-term homecare service 'requires improvement'

A service providing short-term home care following a stay in hospital ‘requires improvement’, according to a watchdog report.

The report, released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in September, rated the service provided by the short-term assessment and reablement team (START) run by Optalis ‘good’ in three areas.

But improvements were required in the remaining two areas concerning safety and leadership.

START is part of the Wokingham Integrated Social Care and Health Team (WISH) and serves the borough.

The report said: “Changing risks to people’s needs were not always documented as required in care plans or risk assessments, to illustrate the reasons why decisions were made.

“The incident data base recorded 13 incidents of medicine errors since the last inspection. However, no serious harm had come to people as a result of these.

“We found that audits were not sufficient in gathering a clear oversight of the operations. This therefore meant that errors went unnoticed or unrecorded.

“For example, management advised that all care files were audited once care has been completed. This meant that missing information went unnoticed until after the case had been closed.”

Touching on the service’s good points, inspectors said that care was ‘delivered in accordance to people’s wishes’, people were treated ‘very well’ by staff, the importance of ‘respecting people’s diversity’ was reinforced and community and social integration was encouraged.

Helen Woodland, operations director at Optalis, said: “The START team transferred from WBC [Wokingham Borough Council] to Optalis in June 2011, all previous CQC inspections for START have been rated as ‘good’.

“Whilst the outcome of this inspection is disappointing, we have an action plan to implement the improvement required which will swiftly address the action.

“The inspector raised no concerns over the care or support customers receive.

“The inspector also reported that feedback from people clearly indicated that they ‘felt safe with the support the staff provided following their period of hospitalisation'.