Hurst charity allows school leavers to borrow clothes for celebrations

A charity has launched a new initiative which sees teenagers borrow dresses and suits for their leavers’ celebrations.

The Cowshed, based in Sandford Lane, has started ‘Prom at The Cowshed’ for school-leavers aged 16 to 18 across the country.

The scheme enables students, parents and carers who cannot afford to purchase an outfit to rent suits, dresses, shoes and accessories.

Users will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of items, all donated by the general public, including Giffgaff mobile network users.

The charity has recently been announced as one of the winners of Giffgaff’s Community Projects, receiving £5,000 in marketing, funding and logistical support, which has helped bring the idea to life.

Kester Russell, the co-founder of The Cowshed, said: “We are really thrilled to introduce this initiative and we have already received over 250 beautiful dresses and suits, including many brand new and designer outfits.

“We are so grateful to see that the initiative has resonated with the general public and we hope their generosity and support continues. We can’t wait to see the young people we help with their new outfits ready for their big days.”

Layla West, from Giffgaff, said: “The Cowshed were very worthy winners of our Community Projects campaign, with some great initiatives directly helping those in need in the Berkshire community.

“We’re proud to be supporting their new prom initiative – it’s a cracking idea and hopefully it will have a lasting impact on 16-18-year-olds in the area who are unable to afford their own prom clothing.”

All Berkshire secondaries have been informed of the initiative and referrals operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit www.thecowshed.org or email info@thecowshed.org.