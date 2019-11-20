Application for new pizza takeaway in Twyford refused by council

A disputed planning application to open a new pizza takeaway in Twyford has been refused by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC).

The application proposed to develop the land adjacent to the existing Londis (formerly Costcutter) into a takeaway which would operate from 10am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

In its decision notice, the council cited the ‘excessive height and inappropriate materials of the extraction flue’, and the ‘piecemeal design of the extension and its inappropriate projection’ ahead of the existing building line would have appeared as an ‘alien feature’ in the street scene.

The notice stated further reasons including the ‘inadequate parking provision’ and cycling information, as well as the proposal generating ‘an increase in the demand for local parking’ which ‘would have an adverse impact’ on the safety of the highway network.

It added: “The proposal fails to demonstrate that adequate ventilation and extraction measures in order to protect the residential amenities of neighbouring properties from excessive noise, odour and vibration pollution and disturbance caused by operation.”

This move comes following a host of objections, including an increase in pollution traffic and litter, the lack of parking, the close proximity between the site and residential homes and the noise and vibrations from the extractor fan and flue.