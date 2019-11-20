Council conduct spot checks to combat fly-tipping

The council is conducting spot checks on businesses in the borough in a bid to combat fly-tipping and illegal waste dumping.

The move will see the council’s localities officers examine the waste removal practices of businesses in the area

to ensure their commercial waste is being dealt with legally.

Businesses who fail to comply with the law will be given an opportunity to improve, but if this is ignored the council will ‘look into prosecution’.

Companies are asked to make an up-to-date copy of their waste contract and any associated receipts available for officers upon inspection.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure said: “I’m pleased that the council is continuing to explore all opportunities to reduce the prevalence of fly-tipping.”