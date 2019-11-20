SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Wed, 20
7 °C
Thu, 21
6 °C
Fri, 22
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Council conduct spot checks to combat fly-tipping

    The council is conducting spot checks on businesses in the borough in a bid to combat fly-tipping and illegal waste dumping.

    The move will see the council’s localities officers examine the waste removal practices of businesses in the area

    to ensure their commercial waste is being dealt with legally.

    Businesses who fail to comply with the law will be given an opportunity to improve, but if this is ignored the council will ‘look into prosecution’.

    Companies are asked to make an up-to-date copy of their waste contract and any associated receipts available for officers upon inspection.

    Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure said: “I’m pleased that the council is continuing to explore all opportunities to reduce the prevalence of fly-tipping.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved