Sport England initiative helps elderly residents meet new people in Sonning

A sports project is helping elderly residents meet new people.

The Sporting Memories initiative was started by Sport England and allows residents to take part in a host of sports such as golf, bowls and badminton, or just be a spectator, in a bid to increase social interaction and physical activity.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Physical activity and human contact is paramount for our older residents. Getting older should not stop us from getting out, meeting new people and exercising.

“Sporting memories gives our residents the ability to connect with other like-minded people whilst keeping active with games and gentle exercise.

“I felt a great sense of community at these sessions. Memories were being shared of days gone by and you could see friendships forming. If you know someone who loves sport, and could benefit from more interaction, get in touch with our sports and leisure team.”

The two-hour weekly sessions cost £1.50 and take place every Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm at the Berkshire County Club in Sonning. Call 0118 974 3728 or email: sport@wokingham.gov.uk