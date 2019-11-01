SITE INDEX

    • Twyford police station set to be sold following closure

    The village’s police station is set to be sold, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

    In a statement, it said: “As we have closed the station, we will be looking to sell the site in due course.”

    The station, which was used by the neighbourhood team, closed down on Tuesday, October 8.

    All staff members at the station have been moved to Loddon Valley police station in Earley.

    Thames Valley police state that the closure ‘will not affect frontline policing of Twyford’.

