Wokingham Borough Council offer free parking in the run up to Christmas

Free daytime parking is being offered by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) on Saturday December 7, 14 and 21.

The initiative, which has been running for the last few years near Christmas, was set up to encourage people to shop in their area.

Due to Sunday and evening parking already being free in certain council-run car parks, shoppers can now park free of charge for the whole weekend on these dates.

The car parks taking part include Polehampton Close in Twyford, and School Lane in Wargrave.

Free parking only applies to council-run car parking which are town centre related and not associated with train stations.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, WBC executive member for highways and transport, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer free Saturday parking again this year in the run up to Christmas.

“We plan for it every year because it is the right thing to do for our residents while also encouraging them to shop locally in all of our Borough’s towns and villages. We have some fantastic shops and want to do all we can to help our local economy.”