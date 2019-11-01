Founder of DrugFAM honoured at National Lottery awards

The founder of a charity which helps people affected by drugs has been honoured with a Special Recognition Award at the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards on Tuesday, October 15.

Elizabeth Burton-Phillips, 69, from Twyford, whose twin sons became addicted to heroin, set up DrugFam in memory of her late son Nick who took his life aged 27, following a relapse.

Elizabeth said: “We work in three areas - one is support for families where there’s active addiction going on, so that’s drugs and alcohol.

“So you’ve got telephone support, you’ve got face to face support group. You can have one to one support and we also have some of our team members are councillors.”

The charity also work with those who have been bereaved by addiction, while Elizabeth also focuses on education, going out and giving talks about her ‘personal journey’.

“Education is a big motivation, but also our key thing is to positively change the lives of family members who are affected so that they're not in that place of isolation and loneliness that I was in.”

Elizabeth added: “I go on a monthly basis to a place called the recovery cafe in Henley on a Friday evening, that’s where addicts who are in recovery go to maintain their recovery.

“Many of them have said to me, you know, my mum, my dad, my sister, my brother they read your book, they went to a support group meeting and as a result of that, it helped me find my own recovery. So that's very nice when it when that happens.”

Elizabeth, who has dedicated her life to helping families affected by drug-related issues, runs the Berkshire-based charity with her son Simon, who quit drugs following the death of his brother.

The awards, which are set to be broadcast on BBC One on Tuesday, November 19, will see star of Downton Abbey Hugh Bonneville present a 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards trophy to Elizabeth, alongside TV presenter Ore Oduba.

Viewers will also get the chance to gain an insight into the work the charity does through a short film showing when The One Show’s Alex Jones went to interview Elizabeth, before she knew she had won the award.

Elizabeth added: “I'm absolutely overwhelmed with the pride - it's an award for my son's legacy and it’s an award for the team behind me and the people who are working behind me as well.”

DrugFAM, which works with about 3,000 families a year, also runs a National Lottery-funded helpline, which takes 10,000 calls each year.

In 2007, former school teacher Elizabeth published a book entitled ‘Mum, Can You Lend Me Twenty Quid’ (updated in 2017), describing her naivety when it came to her sons asking for money as teenagers, after being groomed by drug dealers.

Elizabeth’s story has sold 65,000 copies to date, and was adapted into a theatre play in 2012 for schools, police training and prisons. She was awarded an MBE in 2017.

“National Lottery-funding has helped make a big difference to our work and enabled us to do so much over the years. I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been recognised in this way,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth has also received a letter former patron of the charity Theresa May MP, congratulating her for the award.

“[It’s] really lovely, I’m extremely proud to have that,” Elizabeth said.

“She’s always been extremely supportive of the charity and of me personally as a bereaved mother.”

For more information visit www.drugfam.co.uk or call the helpline, running from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week, at 0300 888 3853.