Chair of Charvil Village Fete steps down

The chairwoman of Charvil Village Fete has stepped down, two years after joining.

Sarah Stonhold, 43, who joined the committee in October 2017, stepped down on Tuesday, October 8.

The committee has also seen Victoria Willson-Copland and Gill Holdway stand down.

Ruth Cowdery is set to take over as the new chairwoman of the committee.

Sarah said: “We are really pleased that the fete can continue and [we] will all be on hand to give some help.

“This year we are donating £3000 to local causes and charities. This leaves a really good reserve fund for the fete and is basically all the profit we have made at the last two fetes.

“I would like to thank the all the committee and everyone who attended the fete while I have been chair. I’m sad to step down but it’s good to leave on a high note.”