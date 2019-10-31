Attendees treated to pumpkin and squash displays in Twyford

About 100 people were treated to a display of pumpkins and squashes at an event held by Twyford Tenants’ Allotment Association (TATA) on Sunday.

More than 25 varieties of pumpkins and squashes were exhibited at the annual event at Jubilee Corner, all of which were grown in allotments in Twyford.

Wendy Stafford, TATA committee member, said: “People come and look at the pumpkins [and] we have people sitting toddlers on the giant pumpkin on the ground and taking photos.”

She added: “We talk to people about allotments, we tell them that all the pumpkins were grown in Twyford on the allotments so they haven’t travelled a distance really and give people an idea of all the huge variety that you can grow that you won’t find in the shops.”

About 50 attendees also took part in the association’s ‘guess the weight of the pumpkin’ competition, with a John Lewis voucher up for grabs. The pumpkin weighed 16.4kg, or 36lb 2oz.

Wendy said: “It was a brilliant success and we’re very pleased with how many people came and what variety of pumpkins we had and the hope is that it’s raised the profile of the association and allotmenteering in general.”

The association, which, was formed in 2016 and has 90 members, is set to host the event again next year.

“It’s handy to know which varieties of pumpkin people are more interested in. We will then encourage our members to grow even more unusual things and perhaps more of the ones that were most popular.

“The whole idea is just to raise the public profile of the association and encourage people to take an allotment,” Wendy said.