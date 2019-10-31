Concerns raised over plans for a new pizza takeaway in Twyford

Concerns have been raised over a planning application to open a new pizza takeaway in Twyford.

The application proposes to develop a takeaway next to the existing Londis (formerly Costcutter) on Longfield Road.

The shop will operate from 10am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

The applicant, Mohammed Afzal, states in the plan that the development ‘is appropriate for the site and can provide a useful service to the general public’.

But the application has received a host of objections including claims the site is too close to residential homes, a lack of parking, the site causing an increase in noise, pollution, traffic, litter and anti-social behaviour.

The application also received various comments in support. One respondent wrote: “As I have lived in Twyford all my life it would be good to have a new business pizza shop in this area of Twyford.”

Speaking at a Twyford Parish Council meeting, Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford), who is also a member of the planning committee, said: “I have spoken with the planning officer about the application.

“I’ve raised various concerns relating to the appearance of the proposed takeaway, particularly the disproportionate height and size of the chimney or flue.

“It would come up next to the windows of the flats next door. I’ve raised the point about whether this is a suitable location for a takeaway given the proximity of residential dwellings, both those flats and houses very close by.

“I’ve raised also the obvious concerns about smell and rubbish and also about traffic and parking. “I’ve raised these concerns in that they’re raised by residents in their comments.

“[I’ve] provisionally listed it to go before the planning committee, which would make the decision on whether it got permission or not.” Wokingham Borough Council is still considering the application.