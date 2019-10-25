Dinton Pastures Country Park to host series of Halloween events

Residents in Wokingham borough are set to enjoy a series of Halloween-themed events at Dinton Pastures Country Park and across the borough’s libraries.

Adventurers will be treated to a guided walk around Sandford Lake, before enjoying marshmallows and hot chocolate at Dinton Pastures Halloween Night Adventure, taking place on October 26, 27 and 31.

Libraries in the borough are also set to host a Halloween-themed outdoor Let’s Explore Event on Thursday, October 31, with rangers from Dinton Pastures.

Children will learn about a host of creatures including bats, before enjoying a reading of Cathy MacLennan’s ‘Spooky, Spooky, Spooky!’

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “There is a whole host of Halloween fun to be had across the Wokingham Borough this half-term.

“We’re inviting families to stop in for a spell of spooktacular fun at both Dinton Pastures and our Wokingham Borough Libraries.

“We’re certain our events will not only provide great entertainment for your kids, but also prove educational too. We look forward to extending our ghostly greetings.”