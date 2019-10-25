Councillor petitions for resident-only parking permits in Brook Street

Residents in Brook Street in Twyford could be getting resident-only parking permits, following a petition from a Wokingham borough councillor.

Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford), already knew of the of the problem, however, was able to discuss possible resolutions while campaigning in the local elections earlier this year.

He said: “Virtually none of the residents in the road have off-road parking they are reliant on parking in the street.

“At the moment they are having to compete with people who are commuting from Twyford station who park there.”

“I do understand why they want to find somewhere to park but i think the problem I’m afraid for residents there is it’s very difficult for them to park near their homes never mind outside them.”

Brook Street is situated very close to Twyford train station on Station Road.

Cllr Conway added, after raising the issue with the council at the beginning of the summer, in September he submitted a petition on behalf of residents, ‘calling on the council to introduce measures to try and deter commuter parking in Brook Street because of its proximity to the station’.

Discussing the potential scheme, Cllr Conway said: “I think it would be residents and visitors and it would be enabling each household to buy permits which would enable them to park in the road.”

Cllr Conway also highlighted various problems with parking in Twyford, including people having no parking outside of their homes and having to compete with commuters trying to park there and a lack of parking for local businesses.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We received a petition from residents of Brook Street, Twyford asking if a number of on-street car parking spaces on Brook Street can be added to an existing residents parking area.

“The request is currently being assessed. If it meets the criteria, we will then have a formal consultation process with residents.

“Following the consultation, we will consider the responses and determine whether it is appropriate to take the application through the statutory process of extending the residents parking area.”