TATA set to hold pumpkin and squash event in Twyford this Saturday

Squash in and stock up on pumpkins when the Twyford Allotments Tenants’ Association holds its annual pumpkin and squash event on Saturday.

The event, running from 10am to 4pm, at Jubilee Corner sees allotment holders display a host of unusual gourds and autumnal squashes, pumpkins and patty pans.

There is a ‘guess the weight of the pumpkin’ competition, and the chance to take some of the squashes home at the end of the event in return for a small donation.