More than 200 attendees enjoy live music at HurstFest

More than 200 people enjoyed live music and plenty of food and drink at HurstFest on Saturday night.

The event, held at Hurst Cricket Club, raised money for both the club and the St Nicholas Primary School PTA.

Revellers enjoyed live music from Heavy Weather, Dino’s and EJ: an Elton Tribute.

Event spokesman Darren Whitworth said: “It all took a lot of planning – we’d like to give a big shout out to everyone who helped.

“It was a real community event. The 1st Hurst Air Scouts lent us chairs and tables and the school their staging. School parents and cricket club members ran the bar and the hog roast was provided by the Vintage Hog Roast Co run by Richard Hardy, a dad at the school.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came from all across the village and further. We’ll be announcing how much was raised for the school and cricket club.”

On behalf of the organisers, Mr Whitworth added: “There was a very minor incident on the night which was dealt with by security.”