Man from Twyford jailed after 2.5 million cigarettes smuggled into the UK

A man from Twyford has been jailed and his son and daughter given suspended sentences after 2.5 million illicit cigarettes were smuggled into the UK, some hidden in toy-train set boxes.

William Powell, 68 of Polehampton Court in Twyford and his son and daughter, William Jr, 35 of Hearn Road, Reading and Lorraine Bennett, 37 of Dart Close, Finchampstead were set to receive the tobacco and cigarettes in the post, worth more than £1.3 million in lost tax.

An investigation carried out by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) revealed that 2.5 million non-UK duty paid cigarettes were smuggled into the country between January 2015 and 2018.

HMRC officers and Border Force officers seized more than 1,800 kilos of illicit tobacco and 97,000 counterfeit tobacco pouches at East Midlands Airport, postal depots and from a garage in Reading.

All seized goods were addressed to the trio’s homes.

Despite being arrested on suspicion of Excise Duty Fraud on various occasions between 2015 and 2017, further packages were still being sent to the trio’s addresses.

The illicit goods which were imported from Hong Kong and China, often in containers which were described as holding lights, metal parts and even children’s toys.

William Powell Snr and William Powell Jr pleaded guilty to Excise Duty fraud at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, February 27, while Lorraine Bennett pleaded guilty to the same offence on Friday, September 6.

Powell Snr was sentenced to 30 months in jail at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 21, and Powell Jr was sentenced to 18 months in jail, suspended for 18 months and was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

Bennett was sentenced to 10 months in jail, which was suspended for 18 months.

Richard Mayer, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “In a scam led by their father, Powell Jnr and Bennett participated in a major fraud which contributed to the £1.8 billion tobacco tax gap. The tax lost in this case is the equivalent of the salaries for 56 newly-qualified teachers in England and Wales.

“Tax fraud steals money from public services we all rely on. Anyone with information about suspected tax fraud can report it to HMRC online or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”