Delays to Twyford library described as 'unfortunate' by councillor

Delays in moving Twyford Library have been described as ‘unfortunate’ by a borough councillor who has been campaigning for its relocation for about 20 years.

Last month, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee gave the green light for the council to bid for £640,000 from its capital programme to move the existing library into the old Polehampton Boys’ School.

The library is currently located in a temporary building in Polehampton Close.

According to a report brought before the council, the estimated cost covers the refurbishment of the school building, the relocation of the services and library stock and the management of activities.

But the meeting, which took place on Thursday, September 26, also heard negotiations are still ongoing with the Polehampton Trust, the owner of the building, to secure a lease.

The council’s next step is to submit a new planning application as the existing planning approval expires this month, and work cannot start until a new application is approved.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham-Taylor, executive member for regeneration, said: “We are currently in negotiations with the Polehampton Trust to secure a 99-year lease for a peppercorn rent, so we can refurbish the old boys’ school and turn it into a fantastic new library that will serve all of the community at the heart of Twyford.”

Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford), said: “It’s unfortunate that things have been delayed.”

He added: “There’s a delay because of ongoing negotiations with the Polehampton charity about the lease terms. I think that’s the only thing that’s holding it up.

“I’ve spoken with the leader of the council [and] I’ve spoken with the chairman of the Polehampton charity and I think there’s a really strong will to move this forward, overcome the problem and I’m sure that’s going to happen.”