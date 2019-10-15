SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 15
16 °C
Wed, 16
14 °C
Thu, 17
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Twyford police station has closed

    A police station used by the neighbourhood team in Twyford has closed down.

    Twyford Police Station, which was home to the Neighbourhood team, made up of officers and PSCO’s closed on Tuesday, October 8.

    The building was not open to the public and ‘didn’t have a front counter ‘, as this was closed in April 2016, ‘alongside other front counters as part of rationalisation of the service at the time’.

    All staff members based at the station has been moved to Loddon Valley police station in Earley.

    In a statement, Thames Valley Police, said: “As an underutilised building in need of some maintenance, it did not represent a cost-effective use of public money.

    “The closure will not affect frontline policing of Twyford and the local area will continue to have a visible, dedicated neighbourhood team working towards the priorities of local residents and businesses.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved