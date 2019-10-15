Twyford police station has closed

A police station used by the neighbourhood team in Twyford has closed down.

Twyford Police Station, which was home to the Neighbourhood team, made up of officers and PSCO’s closed on Tuesday, October 8.

The building was not open to the public and ‘didn’t have a front counter ‘, as this was closed in April 2016, ‘alongside other front counters as part of rationalisation of the service at the time’.

All staff members based at the station has been moved to Loddon Valley police station in Earley.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police, said: “As an underutilised building in need of some maintenance, it did not represent a cost-effective use of public money.

“The closure will not affect frontline policing of Twyford and the local area will continue to have a visible, dedicated neighbourhood team working towards the priorities of local residents and businesses.”