Waltham Road in Ruscombe set to close between October and December

02:40PM, Tuesday 15 October 2019
Waltham Road in Ruscombe is set to be closed between Friday, October 18 and Monday, December 23.
The closure is for essential maintenance to the railway bridge by Network Rail.
For more information visit one.network/?114881390 or contact Network Rail on www.networkrail.co.uk/contactus
