Hurst morris dancers raise money for well being sessions

A Morris dancing group has been leaping to raise money to improve wellbeing sessions where children learn to care for chickens and guinea pigs.

Hurst Morris People (HuMP) has donated £350 to charity Just Around the Corner (JAC) to help towards the cost of a new £15,000 building.

Yvonne Milligan, co-founder of JAC, who thanked HuMP, said: “At the moment the animal enclosures are scattered round our site at Forest Road, Wokingham.

“The new building will bring them together.

“The children can then move easily from feeding the chickens and ducks, for instance, to looking after the rabbits.”

HuMP squire Karen Ricketts said: “JAC do such good work, we were pleased to make them our 2019 charity.

“We raised the money at our spring barn dance and when we danced at local pubs.”

