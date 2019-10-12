Wokingham Borough Council call for residents to report suspected child abuse

A call for residents to report suspected child abuse, even if they are not ‘absolutely certain’, has been put out by the council.

To spot the signs, use the ABC approach which includes:

Appearance – poor hygiene and odd injuries

Behaviour – self-harming, being disruptive, withdrawn or anxious

Communication – being secretive and aggressive and using sexualised language

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said: “Please report anything you suspect being not quite right. The welfare of a child could depend upon it.’’

To make a report contact the Wokingham Borough Council Social Care Team on 0118 908 8002, the NSPCC or Thames Valley Police on 101 for non-emergency calls.