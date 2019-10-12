Wokingham Borough Council call for residents to report suspected child abuse

03:30PM, Saturday 12 October 2019
Photo by Ian Longthorne
A call for residents to report suspected child abuse, even if they are not ‘absolutely certain’, has been put out by the council.
To spot the signs, use the ABC approach which includes:
Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said: “Please report anything you suspect being not quite right. The welfare of a child could depend upon it.’’
To make a report contact the Wokingham Borough Council Social Care Team on 0118 908 8002, the NSPCC or Thames Valley Police on 101 for non-emergency calls.
