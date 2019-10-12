Hare Hatch Sheeplands submit application for events arena

A business in Hare Hatch has submitted a planning application to Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) for an events arena.

In a letter seen by the Advertiser, owner Rob Scott and the Hare Hatch Sheeplands team state that the proposed arena will be free of charge for horticultural clubs and societies.

The venue will be used mainly for ‘horticultural and food based’ events such as the Cactus Show and Orchid Show, as well as educational events for children and seasonal events including at Halloween and Christmas.

According to the letter there will be ‘no new physical development’ for the arena.

Owner Rob Scott, said: “Since Sheeplands opened, I have always tried to make it a valuable centre for the local community and this is another step in that direction.”

Andy Dicks, of Sheeplands, said: “We see this as an expansion of our excellent relationship with the local community.

“All we are seeking is permission to utilise existing space for community activity.

“We are hopeful that WBC will see the benefits and give us approval.”