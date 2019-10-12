Music lovers set to enjoy hits at the newly-named HurstFest

Pop music lovers can hear some of their favourite hits at the newly-named HurstFest on Saturday, October 19.

The event, which is being held at Hurst Cricket Club, will see four bands take to the stage, including the Elton John Tribute Band.

The event, running between 6.30pm and midnight, is the result of a team-up between St Nicholas School Hurst PTA and Hurst Cricket Club.

The PTA had previously held a musical fundraiser, Rocktoberfest, in the village hall.

Mike Rand, PTA chairman, said: “We’re excited to join forces to raise funds for both causes. This is a fabulous evening where adults can join their friends and dance the night away.

“The PTA are always looking for new ways of raising much needed money for the school and joining forces with the cricket club brings the village together.”

Tickets to the event cost £17 and include entry and a hog roast. They can be purchased in advance only from Facebook.com/hurstfest