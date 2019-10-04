Dinton Pastures Activity Centre receive funding from Sport England

A popular activity centre is asking visitors to set sail on its fleet of new sailing boats after it secured £10,000 of funding from Sport England.

Dinton Pastures Activity Centre has expanded its fleet to include three new sailing boats after securing the funding as part of its small grants programme.

Budding sailors are being called to try out the new RS Neos, which are faster than conventional sailing boats, at the new Twilight Sailing Club, which is open to 16 to 25-year-olds on Wednesday evenings.the various sailing courses available between September and October, including an Improvers Dinghy Sailing course and an Introduction to Dinghy Sailing.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from Sports England.

“It is a huge achievement for the team at our Dinton Activity Centre, who are always actively encouraging local residents to try their hand at sailing.”

Visit www.dinton-pastures.co.uk