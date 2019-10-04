SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 04
15 °C
Sat, 05
15 °C
Sun, 06
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Disputed application for access and improvements on Milley Lane is approved by Wokingham Borough Council

    Disputed plans seeking improvements and new vehicular access in Milley Lane in Hare Hatch have been approved by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC).

    The application, for The Bird Gardens at The Old House, received several objections on the grounds of road safety and the increase in the ‘speed of traffic’.

    Leader of WBC, John Halsall, was among those to object ‘on the grounds of inappropriate access into a busy narrow lane’ and ‘inappropriate development on the greenbelt’.

    However, the application also received support, with individuals submitting responses stating it would improve ‘visibility’ and ‘road safety’.

    Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement, said: “The highways authority said [the plan] did not pose a safety issue and the planning committee determined the proposal is consistent with planning policy.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved