Disputed application for access and improvements on Milley Lane is approved by Wokingham Borough Council

Disputed plans seeking improvements and new vehicular access in Milley Lane in Hare Hatch have been approved by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC).

The application, for The Bird Gardens at The Old House, received several objections on the grounds of road safety and the increase in the ‘speed of traffic’.

Leader of WBC, John Halsall, was among those to object ‘on the grounds of inappropriate access into a busy narrow lane’ and ‘inappropriate development on the greenbelt’.

However, the application also received support, with individuals submitting responses stating it would improve ‘visibility’ and ‘road safety’.

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement, said: “The highways authority said [the plan] did not pose a safety issue and the planning committee determined the proposal is consistent with planning policy.”