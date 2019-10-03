Twyford win Gold Award in annual Britain in Bloom

A prestigious gold award has been awarded to Twyford for the Thames and Chilterns region of Britain in Bloom.

Twyford was awarded the accolade in the small town category at the Thames and Chilterns in Bloom awards on Tuesday, September 24 in Woodley.

It follows three years of winning the silver gilt award.

The village also took home the managing the environment award, while Colleton Primary School, in Colleton Drive, won the Mark Mattock Schools Challenge Award.

A host of displays and installations were created as part of the annual Twyford in Bloom, and the village was entered into the Thames and Chilterns region of Britain in Bloom by Paul Cassidy, the environmental officer at Twyford Together.

In July, judges from Thames and Chilterns in Bloom viewed displays including a colourful alleyway umbrella installation and plants at the twinning gardens at Polehampton School and at the Age Concern centre.

The party also viewed the newly renamed and refurbished Twyford Memorial Hall, and were shown the various horticultural activities such as the planting of flowers and vegetables at The Colleton School.

Mr Cassidy said: “I feel proud of the achievements of the groups involved, and the recognition of the great work the people of Twyford put into making a sense of community and improving the environment, making it a great place to live.”

Paul added: “We got framed certificates and the [Colleton] school got a glass award that I’m going to present them.

“I’m doing that next Tuesday morning (October 8) at assembly, so that will be lovely, they do really well, the kids.

“There’s only one award [the Mark Mattock Schools Challenge Award] and that’s pretty amazing for them to get that.”