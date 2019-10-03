Competitors set to take on Twyford charity fun run this Sunday

Entrants of all ages are set take on a host of races as Twyford Together’s annual Charity Family Fun Run returns on Sunday, October 6.

The popular event, running from 9am, back in its original location of The Piggott School will feature toddler, infant and junior races, as well as the new chip timed 5km race for individuals aged 11 and over.

A host of prizes will be up for grabs including, a one month Castle Royle Golf and Country Club membership for the winning male and female in the 5k and a meal voucher for The Duke of Wellington Pub for the second place male and female.

Wooden medals, designed by local graphic designer Julian Clark, will be awarded to 5k runners.

The fastest male and female runners, aged between 11 and 12 will receive a Decathlon UK voucher, while the fastest male and female’s aged between 13 and 18 will win a Costa Coffee voucher.

Attendees will also be treated to a host of eco, seasonal and health-themed stalls including from Twyford Eco Popup, Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association, Twyford Toddlers and Twyford Rethinks its Plastic (TRIP).

A breakfast barbecue will be provided by Twyford Scouts, while Happy Hours pre-school will host a bouncy castle and face painting.

Early tickets can be purchased at www.twyfordtogether.org until 6pm on Friday, October 4. Entry on the day will cost an addition £2 per runner depending on race limits.