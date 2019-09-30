Families in Wokingham Borough encouraged to start fostering

Families in the borough are being encouraged to start fostering.

The process requires potential foster carers to have a spare bedroom all year round.

A remuneration package including training, specialist therapeutic programme, council tax exemption as well as one-to-one and out-of-hours support will also be offered.

Fees can increase with experience.

Wokingham Borough Council currently has almost 50 foster homes in the borough.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, said: “We can change more lives for the better if we have an increased number of foster carers in the Wokingham Borough, as we would be able offer homes to even more children close to their families.

“This time of year often sees a period of change in families’ homes, with children moving away, but it presents a fantastic opportunity to make use of a bedroom, taking advantage of the benefits on offer, while potentially providing a loving home for a young person who needs one.

“If you are excited by this opportunity and have life experience, as well as the time and capacity to potentially look after a child, or have even had a fleeting thought about potentially fostering, talk to our fostering team at one of our events, or give them a call.”

For more information contact Jackie Ross from the fostering team on 0118 974 6204, email fostering@wokingham. gov.uk, visit ‘Wokingham Fostering’ Facebook or go to www.fostering.wokingham.gov.uk