Twyford charity bonfire night to celebrate 50 years since moon landing

The date and theme for the 2019 edition of the Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Night has been revealed.

The event will celebrate 50 years since the moon landing with an ‘out of this world’ theme.

It will take place on Saturday, October 26 at George V Recreation Ground with a barbecue, bar, fairground rides and stalls available.

Bonfire lighting is at 7.30pm followed by pyrotechnics to music.

The Round Table is asking for donations of unwanted wood which can be brought between 10am and 3pm on the day.

Neetan Kathuria, chairman of the Twyford and District Round Table, said: “The bonfire and fireworks night is a perfect example of combining fun with community spirit.”

Tickets from www.tickettailor.com/events/twyfordroundtable/294903/r/website-2019