Host of classes available as this year's Sonning Village Show returns

A host of classes are available to enter as the Sonning Village Show returns for another year this Saturday.

The annual event, taking place at Sonning C of E School in Pound Lane, offers classes in craft, art, fruit and vegetables, photography, cookery and flower arranging, with judging for entries taking place between 10am and noon.

The show, which opens at 2pm, will also feature Maypole dancing from children and Sonning Primary School and will also feature prize-giving, an auction and a raffle before the show closes at about 5pm.

Visitors will also be treated to a tea and cake stall, a beer tent and a barbecue.

Carole Collier, chairwoman of the Sonning Village Show committee, said: “We look forward to seeing lots of entries for the different classes and welcoming many visitors to the afternoon’s fete.”