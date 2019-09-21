Charvil Village Society at risk of closure unless new volunteers are found

A village society has warned it is in danger of closing down permanently unless new volunteers step forward.

Charvil Village Society, which was founded more than 20 years ago and has eight committee members, is seeking a new committee to take over.

Entirely volunteer run, it has lost two members in the last year.

Chairman Mark A’Bear, 61, said: “[It] was set up to support the local community and we do that by running a number of events and activities.

“In recent years those events and activities have been a mixture of free events that we do but then are subsidised by those events that we make money from.”

Mr A’Bear, who joined the society about 10 years ago, said it has reached a point where it struggles to do anything different or even to attract people to its events.

He said: “[We typically run] three quizzes, two walks, [a senior] citizens’ tea party and then we have a presence at the Charvil Village Fete and then we would try and run maybe a couple of other events in addition.

“Our regular events, like the quizzes, are actually well supported and that’s where we make money.

“We will get in excess of 100 people at the quizzes.

“[However], the quizzes alone are not enough to sustain the society.”

Mr A’Bear stated that funding ‘is not a problem’ as ‘the society has built up funds over the years’, which will go to local charities if the society closes.

The goal is to get an entirely new committee ‘with renewed enthusiasm and energy’ to take over, he said, otherwise the society will be forced to shut down permanently following the senior citizens’ tea party in April next year.

He said: “It would be a huge disappointment if it folded.

“It is valued by a number of people who loyally support our events.

“Unfortunately, it is not supported by enough people and that’s a disappointment. But we try our very best to put on enjoyable events.

“We believe that those that attend do enjoy the events.

“We just cannot get new people through the door and that’s a frustration and a disappointment and it would be very sad if the society folded as a result.”

The society is hosting a quiz night on Friday, September 27 from 7.45pm at Charvil Village Hall. Entry is £7 and is for teams of eight.

For details email Mr A’Bear at markabe@btconnect.com