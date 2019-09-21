Charvil is set to recieve a temporary flood barrier

The village is to receive a temporary barrier for use in case of rising flood waters.

The Environment Agency, which has assessed the area, said the barrier, consisting of portable metal frames, will ‘reduce the risk of flooding from water rising from the River Loddon and Old River’.

Charvil has been struck by floods five times in recent years – in winters 2002 and 2003, summer 2007 and winters 2013 and 2014.

The EA has identified more than 150 locations across England to deploy temporary flood barriers or high volume pumps.

According to a statement from the Environment Agency on the Charvil Parish Council website, the temporary barrier will not offer the same level of protection as a permanent scheme but, when deployed, the temporary flood barrier will create a ‘wall’ to reduce the impact on properties.

The barrier will be removed once the flood risk decreases.

Tina Donaldson, of the Environment Agency, said: “This plan can be used by our incident response teams now.”

Any decision to deploy a temporary barrier would be taken by agency officials in conjunction with the police, fire and rescue services, the local council and other emergency responders.

“If the temporary flood barrier is deployed it will reduce the risk of flooding to homes. Local roads may be closed temporarily during the actual deployment, but will be re-opened once the barrier is up,” she said.