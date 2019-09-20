Roads in Wokingham Borough are set to be 'redressed' and 'resurfaced'

Roads in the borough are being resurfaced and redressed over the next few weeks as part of the council’s annual maintenance programme, this year boosted by the government’s potholes fund.

Officers have identified 118 roads for improvement, at a cost of £2.6 million.

‘Dressing’ is taking place across 14 locations, mainly A roads and busy streets, adding a layer of protection to the surface.

Road resurfacing will also be carried out in 18 other streets. This work will take place overnight from 8pm and 6am or from 9.30am to 4pm until early November.

More than 80 streets, mostly residential, will also be subject to asphalt surface treatments until early November.

Work around schools will take place during the October half-term break.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said the roads which needed most attention were being prioritised.

She added: “Some of this work has been funded directly by government, which means some smaller residential roads

are being repaired, as well as the crucial maintenance work we are doing on our main roads.”