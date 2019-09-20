A lay minister from Twyford has retired after 30 years

A lay minister has retired after 30 years of service at the age of 87.

Paul Minton conducted his final service at St James Church in Ruscombe on Sunday.

It was attended by two of his sons, who travelled from Switzerland and Holland, as well as his close friend Rev Julia Bridgwater from Denmark.

Commending Paul’s service to the Oxford Diocese, Rev Anna Harwood, the vicar of Ruscombe, Hurst and Twyford, said: “Paul has given many years of caring, faithful and committed service to the community.”

Originally from north London, Paul and his wife Lorna moved to Twyford in 1973 with their three sons, joining the choir at St Mary’s Church soon after.

He was licensed in 1989, following his retirement from lecturing in civil engineering.

In his spare time, Paul has flown planes, including gliders. He is the former chairman of the Polehampton Swimming Association and has made props for Twyford Theatre Group.

During his retirement, Paul plans to spend his time walking, reading and swimming.