Twyford Art Group hold annual art exhibition

More than 80 attendees had the chance to vote for their favourite painting at the Twyford and Ruscombe Art Group’s exhibition on Saturday.

The annual event at Loddon Hall saw 33 paintings displayed from 10 different artists, as well as 10 unframed paintings.

Attendees also got the chance to vote for their favourite piece.

Following a close battle, group chairwoman Mary Smith was announced as the winner of the most popular painting and received the Reynold’s Cup for her piece ‘Old Bridge at Odney’.

Visitors also had the chance to buy a painting.

The group, which has been running for 53 years, also displayed various pictures of previous exhibitions and group activities.

Committee member, Kay Cohen, said: “[The event was] very friendly and successful but it's nice to meet other people and they all showed interest and quite a few people said they’d be coming along to the classes.”

The group meets every second and fourth Monday of the month from 2pm to 4pm at St Mary’s Church Centre in Twyford.