Record numbers display produce at autumn horticultural show in Twyford

A record number of exhibitors and entries were seen at this year’s Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association Autumn Show on Saturday.

The annual show at Loddon Hall saw more than 60 exhibitors and 271 entries in a host of categories, including flowers, fruit and vegetables, floral art, photography, baking and art.

Claire Clark, chairwoman of the association, said: “We saw awards going to people who hadn’t won awards before.

“We normally have a gentleman who enters and wins everything, and we really missed his exhibits, but actually we had plenty of people winning awards that previously haven’t so that was really exciting, that was really lovely to see.”

More than 150 attendees spent the afternoon perus-ing various exhibits and enjoying tea, coffee and cakes made by the association.

The show’s photography competition, which is usually only open to the association’s members, was this year opened up to anyone from Twyford and Ruscombe and attracted more than 20 entries.

The competition, which was run in conjunction with Twyford Together, saw six-year-old Olivia Bennett win The Gareth Jones Award, which was set up in memory of photographer Gareth Jones, who died last year.

Some of the best photographs will be put forward for selection for the 2020 Twyford calendar.

Award winners at the show included the Bennett family, who won the Family Cup, Betty Smith who won first prize in the vase of mixed flowers class, and Jenny Wager, who won the six flower head class.

Claire said: “We felt it was our best show, our best autumn show for a few years actually in terms of the quality of the entries.

“The judges were really impressed by the quality of the fruit and veg because they are all external judges that tour the country.”