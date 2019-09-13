Librarian takes up morris dancing after attending sessions in Hurst

04:00PM, Friday 13 September 2019
A library assistant discovered her hidden talents in morris dancing after attending the Hurst Morris People’s taster sessions last year.
Helen Snow, who works at Woodley Library, is now encouraging people to take up the hobby by attending sessions on Thursday, September 26 and Thursday, October 3 from 8pm to 10pm at Hurst Village Hall.
She said: “I thought I had two left feet, but everyone was so welcoming, friendly and helpful.
“I realised it was great fun and that they were a really nice group of people.
“With their persistent and superb coaching, I managed to get to a standard to dance out this summer.”
To find out more about the taster sessions, email Contact@hump.org.uk, visit www.hump.org.uk or facebook.com/hurstmorris
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Crews found a fire involving approximately 300 tyres and two shipping containers which contained several cylinders.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.