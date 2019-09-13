Librarian takes up morris dancing after attending sessions in Hurst

A library assistant discovered her hidden talents in morris dancing after attending the Hurst Morris People’s taster sessions last year.

Helen Snow, who works at Woodley Library, is now encouraging people to take up the hobby by attending sessions on Thursday, September 26 and Thursday, October 3 from 8pm to 10pm at Hurst Village Hall.

She said: “I thought I had two left feet, but everyone was so welcoming, friendly and helpful.

“I realised it was great fun and that they were a really nice group of people.

“With their persistent and superb coaching, I managed to get to a standard to dance out this summer.”

To find out more about the taster sessions, email Contact@hump.org.uk, visit www.hump.org.uk or facebook.com/hurstmorris