Council requests feedback over new strategy to tackle homelessness in Wokingham

Feedback is being sought for the council’s new draft strategy to combat homelessness and rough sleeping.

The strategy details four key areas of importance – building more affordable housing, early intervention and prevention, working to end rough sleeping and combat hidden homelessness and helping vulnerable residents.

The council proposes to lessen its use of temporary and emergency accommodation, liaise with long-term rough sleepers and examine the hidden homeless.

John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing: “The impacts of homelessness can be devastating for individuals and families.

“Homelessness can affect everything - health, education and employment.

“Homelessness can have long term consequences for those affected. As a result, reducing homelessness and rough sleeping is a key priority for the council.

“Homelessness is an important issue and we want to hear what you think of our priorities and aims. Visit our website to tell us how you think we should tackle this difficult issue.”

The consultation can be found at wokingham. gov.uk until Friday, September 27.

For advice if you or someone you know becomes homeless visit www.wokingham.gov.uk and search ‘homelessness’ or to tell the council about a rough sleep, go to StreetLink.