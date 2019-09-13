Dinton Pastures Country Park to host series of autumnal activities

A popular park is set to kick off its autumn season with a series of events this September.

Dinton Pastures Country Park will start its action-packed agenda on Saturday, September 14 with a Harvest Moon Canoe and Kayak Tour.

Participants will get the chance to enjoy the evening sunset in a boat of their choice before watching the full moon.

Book fanatics will also be welcome to talk about their favourite titles at the Walking Book Group on Thursday, September 26 from 10.30am to noon.

Visitors will also get the chance to explore the lake at the Autumn Watch Canoe Tour from 10.30am to noon on Sunday, September 29.

Participants will take to the water on three seated canoes, discovering information and seeing what life is like on the lake, before joining the team for coffee and cake.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “As the days gradually get shorter and the temperature begins to dip, it’s an exciting time to reconnect with the great outdoors, and where better than Dinton Pastures Country Park. The lake provides the perfect backdrop for these autumnal activities.

“Whether you want to enjoy a breath of fresh air whilst chatting through your latest book, or wish to hit the water with friends and family, there’s an activity to suit.”