Hare hatch Sheeplands owner responds to council conduct report

The owner of Hare Hatch Sheeplands has said a report clearing Wokingham Borough Council of mismanagement or unprofessional conduct over a planning dispute at the nursery is ‘very disappointing’.

Legal expert Richard Lingard undertook an investigation into the council’s handling of planning enforcement at Sheeplands following a complaint by owner Rob Scott in March.

In a statement, Mr Scott said he had ‘waited a very long time’ for a response to the complaint and disputed Mr Lingard’s finding ‘that the council did not, either through its elected members or its officers, induce Mr Scott (either by intentional design or default) to act to his detriment by withdrawing his appeal against an enforcement notice’.

“I note that Mr Lingard identifies some training needs within the council and I can only hope that these are put in place quickly,” he added.

“Finally, I can only hope that, despite this inquiry report, we can still develop a constructive relationship between the council and ourselves in order to benefit our local community and reduce the costs of the council’s actions to local council taxpayers.”