More than 200 people celebrate Polehampton Swimming Association's 50th birthday

More than 200 people attended to celebrate Polehampton Swimming Association’s 50th birthday on Sunday.

Swimmers enjoyed cake and heard live music from bands Dandy Man and Big Audio Twynamite, as children enjoyed games and football at the event at Polehampton Junior School.

Chairwoman Lesley Jarvis said: “I would like to thank all the committee for their hard work in putting this party together and also all the people who came and enjoyed the lovely weather with a swim or just to sit and watch their children swimming in the pool.”

Raffle prizes included a signed Reading FC football, and meal vouchers. Carol’s Yummy Bakes gave the cake.