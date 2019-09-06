Weekly bingo night could be axed unless more people join up

A weekly bingo night which has been running for more than 30 years could end unless more people sign up.

The night, which had as many as 50 members about 15 years ago, and takes place on Sunday evenings at Loddon Hall, has seen a significant drop in numbers in recent months.

Margaret Wrigley, 69, who organises the night alongside her husband Allan, 66, said on Monday: “We cancelled for two weeks in August [and] we had to cancel again last night [Sunday] because we only had 12 people and it just wasn’t viable to run it.”

Explaining the drop in numbers at the event, Margaret said a few members have ‘passed on to pastures greener’ while others have moved away and have other commitments.

The bingo night could end if more members are not found by the end of the month.

Margaret said: “It wouldn’t be there anymore and the people that come would be really upset and disappointed because they no longer have a Sunday night out and, for a lot of people, that’s the only night out they have.

“I’ve got some 80-year-olds there that enjoy their game and it’s the only time they go out in the week and go anywhere and are able to communicate with people.

She added: “Twyford has pubs and Twyford has restaurants but there’s nothing else for Twyford.

“There’s one or two clubs that run within the community centre, but you’ve got things like yoga, and pilates and all this stuff which is no good for the old element of people.”

Margaret, who has been involved in the club since its beginnings and is the caller, says that she has a ‘nice’ mixed group of people ranging from their 20s to their 80s and is calling for more people to join so she can ‘continue to provide somewhere for people in the community to go’.

Margaret said one book costs 50p and one flyer costs 30p and there is no limit on how many you can have.

The cash prizes are determined by the number of books and flyers sold.

Margaret hopes the addition of new members could see a raffle and Christmas party reinstated, as well as the introduction of a new facility for hot water, teas and coffee.

Contact Margaret on 01189 345229 for more information.

The next bingo night will be on September 15 at 7.30pm.