Hare Hatch Sheeplands apply to bring back Timmy the dinosaur

A large model dinosaur removed during legal proceedings at Hare Hatch Sheeplands could be returning, following the submission of a planning application.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands, which first welcomed Timmy the dinosaur to its grounds in 2015, has registered the application with Wokingham Borough Council (WBC).

It was removed following a visit from a WBC official during a planning dispute, in which ‘a number of measures were agreed to ensure the owner complied with the court order’, one of which was to remove the dinosaur.

The application, which was registered in July, calls for the ‘stationing (retrospective)’ of the dinosaur, as well as the use of the existing service yard and storage bays ‘for all sites’ and the reinstatement of 40 car parking spaces to the north of the service yard.

Owner Rob Scott said: “Timmy the dinosaur first arrived at Sheeplands in 2015 and immediately became a firm favourite with our customers, many of whom liked to have their photograph taken with him.”

He added: “Recent court cases involving Wokingham Borough Council and Sheeplands have ended in our favour and that has encouraged us to rescue Timmy from the wild, where he has been living ever since he was banished.

“Since word got around that we had applied for him to be brought home our customers have expressed their support for his return and we hope very much that he will be able to live peacefully with us again.”

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement, said: “The council currently has a planning application to reinstate the dinosaur.

“The application is not complete, so the council have requested further details, specifically its dimensions. Once the details have been submitted the application will be determined.

“No one wants to stop them from bringing back their dinosaur, if it is the same size as before.

“The council has no desire to prevent this, but planning applications do need to contain accurate measurements. A photo can’t tell you whether it’s a miniature model or 50 metres tall.”

Hare Hatch Sheeplands has also submitted three other applications calling for the ‘installation of external existing support struts to hold air conditioning units’, retrospective permission for a 1m deep canopy, a change of use of part of the horticultural nursery to an outdoor seating ancillary for the cafe, and approval for an area to store timber.