Produce to be exhibited at annual horticultural Autumn show this Saturday

Produce will be exhibited at this year’s Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association Autumn Show on Saturday.

The annual show, which is the association’s last show of the year, will see exhibitors enter various categories including fruit and vegetables, flowers, and baking.

Entrants’ displays will be judged by a group of professional judges in the morning, before the show opens to the public from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Loddon Hall.

Attendees will get the chance to inspect the various exhibits and enjoy refreshments and homemade cakes made by the association.

Following an awards ceremony at 3.30pm, there will be a raffle and auction of fruit, vegetables and flowers.

This year, the show’s photography competition, which can normally only be entered by the association’s 400 members, will be opened up to anyone in Twyford and Ruscombe.

It will be run in conjunction with Twyford Together in memory of local photographer Gareth Jones.

The lucky winners photograph will be put forward to be published in the 2020 Twyford calendar.

Claire Clark, chair person of the Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association, said: “Well I guess for me there’s something in there about the fact that it’s the local community and gardening community coming together, and it’s an opportunity to have a bit of fun.

“We kind of need we need more members, it’s hard to keep something like this going as there are so many community groups but actually people are interested in gardening.”