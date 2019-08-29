Payment fee is removed across Wokingham Borough Council car parks

A payment fee to use Wokingham Borough Council car parks has been removed.

The 20p convenience fee, which is charged when making mobile device payments through the RingGo app or phone number, will no longer apply at all Wokingham borough car parks, including Dinton Pastures Country Park in Hurst.

The change follows the upgrade of all council-managed car park payment machines this summer, including the installation of more than 50 new machines which offer more flexible ways to pay.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “Removing the convenience fee charge for mobile payments gives our residents more flexibility when parking in our car parks.

“Now the charge is the same for everyone using our parking facilities, no matter whether they choose to check in-check out, pay by coin or by mobile using RingGo.”

Peter O’Driscoll, UK country manager at RingGo, said: “Wokingham Borough Council’s decision to remove the convenience fee for RingGo shows an understanding of this trend and a wish to offer those parking in the area their preferred method of payment – without extra cost.”