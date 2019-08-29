Twyford and Ruscombe Art Group to hold exhibition

A chance to buy a painting and vote for your favourite piece of art will be on offer at the Twyford and Ruscombe Art Group’s annual exhibition on Saturday, September 7.

Around 25 artists will display their work at the event, which is in Loddon Hall, Twyford, from 2-4pm.

Visitors can meet the artists and will be able to vote for their favourite piece. The winner will receive the Reynolds Cup.

Group member Kay Cohen said: “Hopefully lots of people will come and vote. We don’t have loads of sales but we do often have sales.”

The group which has been running for more than 50 years, meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. The next session is on Monday, Septem-ber 9 at 2-4pm at St Mary’s Church Centre, Twyford, and will follow the theme ‘Summer Memories’.