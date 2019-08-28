Polehampton Swimming pool set to mark its 50th birthday this Sunday

Polehampton Swimming pool is set to mark its 50th birthday with a party this Sunday.

The celebration, running from noon to 3pm, at the pool at Polehampton Junior School in Kibblewhite Crescent, will include a barbecue, cakes and refreshments, a host of family-friendly games and a raffle with prizes such as a signed football from Reading FC.

Entry to the event costs £1 per person and under fives can enter for free.

Tickets can be obtained from the pool.

Raffle tickets cost £1 and are available at the pool, Emma’s Kitchen and Booze Bargain, both in London Road.