Polehampton Swimming pool set to mark its 50th birthday this Sunday

05:30PM, Wednesday 28 August 2019
Stock Photo from Pixabay
Polehampton Swimming pool is set to mark its 50th birthday with a party this Sunday.
The celebration, running from noon to 3pm, at the pool at Polehampton Junior School in Kibblewhite Crescent, will include a barbecue, cakes and refreshments, a host of family-friendly games and a raffle with prizes such as a signed football from Reading FC.
Entry to the event costs £1 per person and under fives can enter for free.
Tickets can be obtained from the pool.
Raffle tickets cost £1 and are available at the pool, Emma’s Kitchen and Booze Bargain, both in London Road.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A devastated brother hopes to raise awareness of genetic cancer risk after losing his father, brother and twin sister to pancreatic cancer.
A car ended up in the River Thames following a crash near Boulters Lock last night.