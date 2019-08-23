In pictures: Entrants enjoy cookery and scarecrow classes at Hurst August Show

The Hurst August Show enjoyed a bumper crop this year as the number of entrants to the garden and home produce classes rose by a quarter.

The show included more than 600 entries for craft, fruit, vegetable, photography, flower arranging, cookery and scarecrow classes.

Show chairman Keith Attfield said: “We were delighted to welcome many more entrants. It can be hard for shows these days to attract people to take part. We had 55 photos this year, up from 18 last year – it was an interesting display,” he added.

The show’s scarecrow competition, which was won by the Postman Pat scarecrow by the Howarth family, also saw an entry from pilates group The Naughty Pilates Class, who spent two afternoons making Patsy the Pilates Queen.

Bridget Graham, who led the construction of Patsy, said: “Making the scarecrow was much harder than we first thought, but great fun. She ended up looking rather ‘lush’ so we called her Patsy, as in the Absolutely Fabulous show.”

The afternoon also saw attendees enjoy live entertainment from the EMC Jazz Band, refreshments, cream teas and stalls.

Mr Attfield added: “Visitors kindly told us the show was a good success.

“I felt it was a friendly, community event with a happy atmosphere. The children were dancing to the EMC Jazz Band which was popular again.

“We look forward to seeing everyone again next year. Everyone is invited to enter the classes.”